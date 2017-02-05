New England Patriots Super Bowl Champs!!!
— Rob Gronkowski (@RobGronkowski) February 6, 2017
OH MY GOD!!!!!!!!!!!!! GREATEST SPORTING EVENT OF MY ENTIRE LIFE!!!! CONGRATULATIONS NEW ENGLAD PATRIOTS!!!!
— Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) February 6, 2017
That should shut up all the doubters about who the greatest QB of all time is !! Congrats to patriot nation #tommieboy!
— Vince Wilfork (@wilfork75) February 6, 2017
Fire up the duck boats, the #Superbowl Champs are coming to town! Congrats to the @Patriots on tonight's big win! #PatsNation #Patriots
— Mayor Marty Walsh (@marty_walsh) February 6, 2017
#RINGS pic.twitter.com/TinGnA4Lgx
— David Ortiz (@davidortiz) February 6, 2017
Omg #12
— Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) February 6, 2017
Headed back to DC on Air Force Two with our 🇺🇸 heroes. Incredible comeback. One of the best Super Bowls ever. Congratulations to @Patriots.
— Vice President Pence (@VP) February 6, 2017
What an amazing comeback and win by the Patriots. Tom Brady, Bob Kraft and Coach B are total winners. Wow!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 6, 2017
