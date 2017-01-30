HOUSTON (WHDH) — Fans are gearing up for the Super Bowl showdown.

Many fans are getting what they need to cheer on their favorite team. Pats and Falcons fans may not agree on much, but there is one thing they share in common—there’s something for everyone.

The NFL shop has begun selling everything from shirts, hats, sweatshirts, jackets, helmets and even pins.

“The ladies have really liked the bedazzled shirts—fun styles and colors,” said Katherine Molidor, of the NFL shop.

“On the men’s side, they’ve really liked the jackets, like big oversized jackets and hoodies and sweaters and definitely the hats,” said Molidor.

There are more than a thousand styles to choose from at the shop.

“The really popular ones right now are the customized jerseys,” said Alyssa Hankins, of the NFL shop.

Fans can also look like the players, and grab what Brady and the boys will be wearing during Super Bowl week.

