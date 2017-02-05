HOUSTON (WHDH) - President Trump took to Twitter to congratulate the New England Patriots after they defeated the Atlanta Falcons 34-28.

He tweeted, “What an amazing comeback and win by the Patriots.”

He also said in that tweet that Tom Brady, Robert Kraft and Bill Belichick were “total winners.”

President Trump had tweeted earlier in the night “Enjoy the #SuperBowl and then we continue: MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

