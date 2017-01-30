Trying to get to Super Bowl? It’s not going to be cheap

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - Attending Super Bowl Ll is a dream for many Patriots fans, but to get there you’ll have to open your wallet wide.

Liberty Travel says flights to Houston are now running around $1,100, but you have to book early this week.

Hotels in the area start at $500 per night—and we’re not talking about the Ritz.

“As far as something that’s going to be in walking distance of the stadium, it’s going to be the lower end hotels, but they will put you right where the action is,” said a representative from Liberty Travel. “So, you’re looking at more of a two-star if you stay within…you’re looking at more of a Quality Inn style hotel,” she added.

Tickets to the game start around $3,000.

A last minute, three night economy package, will cost one person around $5,600. If that option seems a bit too pricey, Liberty Travel said beach side Super Bowl parties are available in the Caribbean and Mexico. They say it would cost about half of what it would cost to go down to Houston.

Experts tell 7News the average price of a Super Bowl ticket is actually lower this year than it was last year.

