REVERE, MA (WHDH) - A 15-year-old Revere teen has been reported missing by her mother who last heard from her on December 29th.

Gabrielle Alves is believed to be with her boyfriend, 18-year-old Kyle Ward.

Ward is from Laconia, New Hampshire.

Anyone with information on either individual is asked to contact Sgt. Det. Bruzzese at 781-286-3558

