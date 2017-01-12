Martellus Bennett helps Boston school in need of library books

BOSTON (WHDH) - New England Patriots star tight end Martellus Bennett recently gave back to the Boston community in a big way by making a generous donation to a school in Roxbury.

Bennett donated $2,500 in response to a tweet from the activities coordinator at the Tobin K-8 School in Roxbury.

Courtney Maginnis was asking for donations to raise money for books to fill the school’s new library.

Bennett, a children’s book author, saw the tweet and delivered immediately.

Maginnis thanked Bennett, saying her students “will be psyched.”

