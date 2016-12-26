Falmouth community says goodbye to 1 of 2 students killed in crash

A community came together to remember one of two teens that were killed in a deadly crash on the Cape.

The Falmouth community is still trying to heal after all-star athletes James Lavin and Owen Higgins were killed in a horrific car crash on Thursday.

The best friends were headed home from hockey practice at the time of the crash.

Family, friends and even strangers gathered at the Chapman Cole and Gleason Funeral Home in Falmouth on Tuesday to say goodbye to James Lavin.

Lavin was an accomplished athlete at Falmouth High School. Along with playing on the hockey team, he helped lead their team to win the football state championship.

His classmates and family are heartbroken at the loss. Candles and flowers lined the football field at the high school. Friends left a medal and a team hat at the scene of the crash.

A funeral Mass is scheduled for Tuesday morning.