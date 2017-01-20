Former president Obama delivers farewell address

WASHINGTON (WHDH) - Following the inauguration of president Donald Trump, former president Barack Obama spoke one final time to supporters.

“Change didn’t happen from the top down,” Obama said. “It happened from the bottom up.”

Obama thanked the supporters of his campaigns and his presidency, remembering some of the highlights of watching volunteers knocking on doors and making phone calls, and “talking to your parents…teaching them how to pronounce ‘Barack Obama.'”

To see his full remarks, check out the video above.

