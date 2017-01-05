Framingham residents relieved after officials capture escaped inmate

The escaped inmate, James Morales, was spotted in Framingham earlier in the week, leaving people who live there on edge.

Police said he ditched a car that he stole in Attleborough. Police said the car, found on Gordon Street, had a license plate that had been stolen from an apartment complex on Route 9.

A reverse-911 call was sent to residents in Framingham, reminding them to be vigilant. Police said they have received several calls of possible sightings of Morales.

Morales was taken into custody in Somerville on Thursday.

Residents in Framingham were relieved to hear that Morales had been captured.

