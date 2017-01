BOSTON (WHDH) - Now that the storm has passed, college hockey fans will get a frozen treat Sunday.

The Frozen Fenway Hockey East doubleheader scheduled for Saturday is being played Sunday afternoon instead.

Boston University will play UMass at 1:30 p.m.

Then Boston College will take on Providence at 5 p.m.

Gates open at noon.

