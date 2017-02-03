Holyoke Paper producing cover for Super Bowl 51 game book

HOLYOKE, MA (WHDH) - Hazen Paper of Holyoke is producing this year’s stadium edition holographic cover.

It is only available at the big game.

The company has been producing the limited edition covers since 2006.

It is printed on ‘enviro-foil,’ an eco-friendly holographic paper.

The company’s owner says it is an honor to be apart of the big game.

Hazen Paper is also known for the holographic posters for the Grateful Dead’s and Beyonce’s cosmetic line.

You can still buy the regular program online for 18 dollars but it won’t have the special cover.

