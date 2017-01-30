Houston mayor: ‘I love the Patriots’

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - The Patriots have luck on their side as they get set to battle the Atlanta Falcons in Houston.

New England earned a Super Bowl victory in 2004 and the game was played in Houston at the time.

Houston’s mayor says he is glad the Super Bowl has finally returend to the Lone Star state. He is not ready to committ to a winner, though.

“I am a big fan of both teams. I spent several years in Boston and Cambridge, so I love the Patriots,” said Mayor Sylvester Turner. “At the same time, I spend a lot of time in Atlanta.”

Houston has rolled out the welcome mat for New England, but many fans feel the country is sick of the Patriots.

In 2003, the Patriots rolled over the Panthers. Fans feel that same Houston magic can be rekindled in time to down the Falcons.

