Man accused of shoplifting, running over Plainville officer held on bail

PLAINVILLE, MA (WHDH) - PLAINVILLE, Mass. (WHDH/AP) — A shoplifting suspect accused of running down a Plainville police officer with his car in a Target parking lot was ordered held on bail Monday morning during a court appearance.

Police say officers responded to a the store Sunday morning for a report of shoplifting.

Officer Todd Holbrook approached the suspect as he got into his car in the parking lot. That’s when police say the man put his car in drive and struck Holbrook as he fled from the shopping plaza.

Holbrook, who was knocked to the ground, was taken to Rhode Island Hospital, where he was treated for his injuries and later released.

Police later arrested 35-year-old Robert Camara Jr., of Attleboro. He faces several charges including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. He’s expected to be arraigned Monday. It’s not clear if he has a lawyer.

Camara Jr. pleaded guilty to four charges. A judge ordered him held on $15,000 bail.

