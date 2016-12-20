Man in Santa suit arrested in Florida on drug charges

JACKSONVILLE (WHDH) — Police in Jacksonville arrested a man in a Santa Claus suit on drug charges on Monday.

According to the Jacksonville Police Facebook page, officers were responding to reports of drug activity when a suspect, identified as Isaac Geiger, was seen in a full Santa suit at the door of a U-Haul.

Police say Geiger was seen going into the U-Haul several times, retrieving items, and walking away. Officials say he ran from the scene when he saw police.

Police chased Geiger, who tripped in his large Santa pants and fell to the ground. Officers were able to arrest Geiger, and a search of the suspect and the U-Haul found marijuana and MDMA, ecstasy, and a large sum of cash as well as drug paraphernalia.

You can read the full story below:

