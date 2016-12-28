MassDOT says ‘Don’t crowd the plows!’

WESTON, MA (WHDH) - “Don’t crowd the plow!”

That’s the message from the Massachusetts Department of Transportation as a winter storm gets ready to hit.

Snow season has arrived, and officials are using a public relations campaign to remind drivers to be careful on the roads.

While it’s not technically illegal to pass a plow, it can be unsafe. The state says there have been eight crashes in recent weeks involving cars and snow plows.

Officials warn that people should stay back 200 feet.

