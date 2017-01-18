Mild Pattern Ahead

Although a few slick spots are possible this AM, mainly W & N of 495, most of our wet weather is currently in the form of light rain. Temperatures are by and large well above freezing, and the intensity of the rain we’re seeing this early AM is tapering off quickly.

We still have the chance for light rain showers off and on today across the coast & Cape, but a lot of today's wet weather will just be drizzle. Add in a breezy day though, and your Wednesday forecast is going to feel raw. Plus as winds pick up, temperatures aren't going to budge much, so it's going to feel like the low-30s for most of the day. High pressure nudges in from our west into tomorrow, which means gradually clearing skies into Thursday. Temperatures stay unseasonably mild through the end of your workweek and into the weekend…so more mild Pats forecast ahead with temps in the upper-30s for kickoff!!

Grab your raincoat & get ready for a raw-feeling Wednesday!

~Wren