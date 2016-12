NORTH BERGEN, N.J. (WHDH) — New Jersey store went up in flames.

Firefighters worked for hours to put out a fire at a furniture store.

The cause of the fire is unclear, but officials do think it started at the back of the store.

The wood furniture in the store made the fire spread quickly.

The smoke could be seen from as far away as New York City.

