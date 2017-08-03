Oscar Pistorious taken from prison to hospital

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa (WHDH) — Former Paralympian Oscar Pistrious was taken to the hospital from prison Thursday.

Pistorious was taken to this hospital Thursday morning in his native South Africa. He is currently serving a 6-year prison sentence for murdering his girlfriend at their home back in 2013.

Officials would not comment on the exact cause of his condition.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)