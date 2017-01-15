Pats fans nervous during game, come out celebrating

Before the game, Patriots flags and fans were flying high.

That confidence cooled during the game.

Tom Brady was off.

“I honestly was a little bit nervous,” said one fan, “but I had faith in my Pats.”

And thanks to running back Dion Lewis fans could leave Gillette Stadium cheering a victorious team.

“Dion Lewis is an awesome running back, he tore up the field tonight, he did his thing on the ground,” said another fan. “Brady didn’t have to do a thing he could have been on the bench. Dion Lewis would have won the game tonight.”

Now they are rolling right on to the AFC Championship.