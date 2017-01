PORTSMOUTH, NH (WHDH) - Police in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, are warning residents after marijuana-laced lollipops were found circulating through the city’s high school.

The lollipops may have been distributed to the public as well, the department said in a Facebook post.

Residents are asked to contact police if they find one.

