NATICK, MA (WHDH) - A music store thief was caught on camera in Natick.

Video footage shows the man grabbing a guitar and sitting down to play.

After a short time, the man bolts for the door.

Police said the man was stopped in the parking lot, where he turned over $850 guitar before taking off.

