Trump family ready for busy Inauguration Day

WASHINGTON (WHDH) - Donald Trump’s children and grandchildren arrived in Washington Thursday as the family readies to start a new life.

Ivanka Trump took to social media, posting a picture to Instagram, writing “Arriving in Washington D.C. with my family. A very special moment!”

Earlier, in New York, Donald Trump Jr. posted a picture of his daughter, writing “Kai visiting grandpa one last time at the office he has used for as long as I can remember before he makes his voyage to Washington DC to the oval office.”

Eric Trump tweeted a picture with his wife Laralee, saying “So many memories in this office. We are certainly going to miss him!”

The soon-to-be president’s son, Barron, was not with them because he’s reportedly still in school.

Mr. Trump’s four other children, Ivanka, Eric, Donald Junior, and Tiffany all appeared with him at the Lincoln memorial concert.

“I want to thank my great family,” Trump said.

