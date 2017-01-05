Uber driver shot in robbery

Atlanta, GA (CNN) — Atlanta Police are searching for two men they say shot an Uber driver after robbing the passengers Thursday morning.

Police say the driver had just dropped off a father and daughter at a home.

The two men forced their way into the home, robbed them, then as they left, shot the driver.

“When the occupants were opening the door.” said Capt. David Villaroel of the Atlanta Police, “they were approached by two males that forced the occupants into the house at gunpoint at which they took an iPhone and a wallet from the passengers. The Uber driver was shot by one of the assailants during the robbrey incident.

The suspects took off after shooting the driver in the abdomen.

At last check, the driver was in stable condition at a hospital.

