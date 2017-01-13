VIDEO: 3 Agawam police officers accused of using excessive force

AGAWAM (WHDH) — There is new video of the arrest that led to the firings of of three Agawam police officers in June.

The footage shows two officers who appear to hold down the suspect, who police say was drunk and arrested after a struggle at Six Flags amusement park, while another officer strikes him with a baton.

Agawam’s mayor fired the officers after viewing the video, and those policemen are appealing their termination.

The District Attorney’s Office said the D.A. will not prosecute the officers.

The officers’ attorney John Connor said the use of force was legitimate.

“Under the policies and procedures, the use of the baton was authorized,” Connor said. “Now they may disagree with that but that doesn’t mean that these officers did not act in accordance with the policies and their training, and that is what i think they’re fearful of.”

