Young Celtics fan gets the opportunity to play with Jae Crowder

WALTHAM, MA (WHDH) - A Celtics player went up against a young fan before the team’s practice. 7News’ own, Jonathan Hall, was there for the game.

The fan won the experience as a part of the team’s Shamrock Foundation.

Alexander Mcteague, 11, was able to play on the court with Celtics star, Jae Crowder.

The pair played a game of HORSE, the elimination game.

Crowder signed a ball for Alexander with the score—HORSE for Alex, and just an H for the pro-athlete.

The 11-year-old hit lots of shots and had some great moments on the court.

Alexander plays basketball at home. He hopes to be on the Celtics someday.

