2 for 3 This Weekend

How about that chilly start this morning? A few record lows were set across the Northeast including Providence, RI with a low of 46. While the cities were cool, the burbs were even cooler with many towns falling back into the 30s! Check out some of the early AM temps below.



This afternoon, it’s all about the recovery with highs in the upper 60s at the coast to the low to mid 70s inland.



Tonight, temps fade back into the 50s with increasing clouds and the risk of showers moving in after midnight. Those showers won’t be in a hurry to leave either, as much of Sunday looks cool and wet with batches of showers in and out with some localized downpours possible. Most of us stay in the low to mid 60s tomorrow for highs, with temps nearing 70 in Southeast Mass mid to late afternoon thanks to a warm front moving through there.



Monday looks great. Near 80 with returning sun!

Irma…

Obviously with Harvey fresh in our minds, any potent hurricane that forms out in the Atlantic is going to catch a lot of folks attention. With Irma, while the attention and interest is well warranted, the final forecast/path is not close to being nailed down.

What we know is that Irma is a powerful hurricane already, even though it’s well out there in the Atlantic. It will continue to be a powerful hurricane for day upon day to come as warm water, little wind shear and little interaction with land will allow it to continue it’s journey uninterrupted through at least the next 5 days. Below is the latest forecast from the National Hurricane Center as of 5am Saturday.



What we’re watching in the long range (day 7-11) is how troughs and ridges develop along and ahead of it’s path. How strong they are, and their timing will dictate Irma’s long range track. In 4-5 days, Irma will likely be near the Leeward Islands, still another 4-5 days away from even nearing the U.S. Coastline. That places any potential U.S. impact about 8-10 days out, and notice I highlight “potential”. Although some models/set-ups would favor a U.S. landfall, there still are plausible solutions that show Irma staying off the East coast, albeit a little close for comfort. Bottom line, it’s certainly something to watch closely as it’ll continuing to be a powerful hurricane, but at this point, it’s too far out to say where the worst goes.

