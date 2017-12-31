-20 Wind Chill Tonight

There was no lack of cold air again this morning as temperatures dropped to the wrong side of 0 in many of the suburbs with a fresh dusting of snow on the ground.



Additionally, more arctic air follows suit after the touch of snow we had yesterday and last night, allowing for the frozen tundra of Gillette Stadium to feel more like a Green Bay winter’s day. The kickoff temp of 14 won’t rival the 2004 game against the Titans, but with wind chills around 0, it’ll be a tailgate battle to stay warm. Also, stay hydrated!!! We talk about it a lot in the summer with the heat, but it also applies to the cold, dry air. With little humidity in the air, you’re constantly breathing in very dry air, so you’re body needs to keep up with the water intake!



We plunge deeper and deeper into the cold this New Year’s Eve with First Night temps struggling to stay much above 0 by midnight for much of southern New England. Boston hovers around 5 degrees at midnight and not that far off the record low of -3 the morning of New Years Day. The other part of the story will be the busy breeze. Factor in a 15-20mph wind and wind chills run -10 to -20 by midnight and -15 to -25 by daybreak New Year’s Day. Coldest in the Worcester Hills.



What’s been most impressive about this cold stretch has been it’s sustainability. Usually, it’s a 2 or 3 day stint, but this go around, we’re talking about 7 straight days of 20 degree highs or lower in Boston. We’ve already had 4 days in the books, and the next 3 look like a lock. That 7 day stretch of 20 or colder has only happened once in Boston’s recorded history, 100 years ago.



So we have all this cold, can we get a big snowstorm? It’s possible, but all depends on the track and timing of an area of low pressure that becomes a powerful storm off the east coast. If the tracks close enough, we’re talking significant snow and high winds Thursday into Thursday night. If it’s far enough offshore, we’ll either stay dry or have just a little light snow, but lots of wind is still likely Thursday night and Friday as a fresh batch of bitterly cold Arctic air comes racing in. Next Friday into next weekend once again looks frigid.





Lots to watch this week, so as they say, stay tuned!

Stay safe and stay warm today and tonight too!

@clamberton7 -twitter