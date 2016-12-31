New Year, More 7News

Another year in the books soon, and a new beginning is upon us. A lot of changes happening over here at #7News – and a lot of exciting changes at that! Yes, I’m sure you’ve seen the news articles all over the place. You’ve probably also seen some of the not-so-nice tweets/gossip/speculation. Here’s the scoop: 7News is not going anywhere, and you can still find all of us in the same place. As we ring in 2017, I do want to give a big “THANK YOU!” to all of you who have been loyal viewers over the years. You welcomed me in with open arms in 2014, and you’ve been very encouraging through the last 2+ years! Again, we’re not going anywhere… We’re just working even harder to give you a better product at a time that’s convenient for you. Thanks for sticking with us! Here’s to new beginnings!! #7News IS #thenewsstation #andweather #obviously #HappyNewYear!

Making plans for #NewYearsDay? Catch #7News at new times on Sunday from 8-11 a.m., 6-7:30 p.m. and 9-11:30 p.m.! #HAPPYNEWYEAR pic.twitter.com/i2v9ln9AHJ — 7News Boston WHDH (@7News) December 31, 2016

As far as the forecast goes, there will be some light snow showers and rain showers through the night. If your partying takes you to a location outdoors, you’ll probably want to bring your party hat that’s precip-proof. These will really be LIGHT showers, but there could be minor snow accumulations in the higher terrain of Worcester County (1-2″ at most). Best chance for these showers will be between 9pm and 3am. When you get around to getting up and about tomorrow morning (hopefully not hurting too badly), skies should be mostly sunny! It’s a quiet start to 2017, and highs will be in the low 40s for Sunday and Monday. A bit breezy, but a couple of excellent days ahead (Sun/Mon) to hit the slopes!!

Next round of inclement weather arrives late Monday (at the earliest) into Tuesday. This looks like mostly rain, but we will have to watch for the potential for some light icing in the interior overnight Monday. We’ll keep you posted. Could be a good amount of rain on the way, too; early estimate would be 0.50″-1.00″. Happy New Year!! – Breezy