The colder air late yesterday and today was a bit of a shock to the system after our 60° Thursday! We’re riding the roller coaster with extreme ups and downs, with milder air in store once again for this coming week. However, in the here and now, we have a BIG GAME tonight – and as #7News sports director Joe Amorosino put it, “The is New England football weather at its best!” Temps for the game at Gillette will be in the mid to upper 20s with barely any wind. There could be a few light flakes/flurries during the game, but maybe no one will even notice amidst all of the excitement! GO PATS!

Tonight I am tracking some light snow showers and flurries to our south. This snow will stay along the South Coast, and possibly amount to a coating – 1/2″ for some on the Cape/islands. These are the ONLY flakes in my forecast tonight. We’re kicking out the cold, and the next system that arrives mid-week will be mostly (if not all) rain showers for us. The timeline on that rain will be late Tuesday night into Wednesday. We’ll need to remember the rain gear for Wednesday.

For the rest of the holiday weekend, enjoy the sunshine! High pressure is in control and that big-blue-H on our forecast maps stands for “Happy” in my book… because the sunshine makes me VERY happy – even on a cold day like today. Sunday will be SUNNY – how apropos! We’ll start the day in the low 20s for most and then climb our way to the mid to upper 30s for highs tomorrow. Monday will be even a touch more mild, getting closer to 40° for afternoon highs.

If you’re a snow-lover and all of this “milder air” and “rain showers” talk bums you out, don’t worry. Tomorrow is “half-time” of meteorological winter, which means we still have the 2nd half of the winter game to turn things around. Stay tuned… and GO PATS! – Breezy