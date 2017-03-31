Sloppy Joe

March is going out with a bang, and it looks like the start of April will pack an even greater punch. We’re already seeing widespread moisture in Southern New England in the form of light snow showers and rain, as well as a wintry mix.

NW of 495, we’ll start to see some accumulation, which will impact the evening commute. Within 495, most of the snow will melt upon contact with the roadways.

Snow becomes more widespread, and steady into the late afternoon & evening commute, with deteriorating road conditions. The heaviest snow falls tonight after dinner, especially past 9PM into tomorrow morning. Into the overnight hours we do have a rain snow line that marches northward, approximately along the Mass. Pike, which greatly impacts snow totals south of the Pike & across SE Mass (with mostly rain SE of Rout 44).

Winds also pick up tonight, with blustery winds out of the east throughout Saturday…especially across the coast, Cape & Islands.

Metro Boston will see snow accumulation into Saturday morning, with poor travel conditions Saturday morning into the lunch hour. Then snow tapers off from west to east into the afternoon, with just light snow possible late Saturday afternoon & evening.

Don’t put your shovels away just yet!

~Wren