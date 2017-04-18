Cooler Stretch Ahead

A chilly start today for your Tuesday forecast. Temperatures are about 20 degrees cooler than yesterday (mostly in the mid to upper-40s), and we don’t warm up too much from there. Northerly winds this morning will shift to the NE this afternoon as high pressure moves farther to our east, we’ll start to get a northeasterly component to our winds, keeping the coast cooler today.
Winds out of the north this morning heading out of the northeast as we head into the afternoon. Inland we’ll be looking at some spots seeing the mid 50s today. Along the coast we’ll stay cool, in the mid to upper 40s for most of the afternoon.
We’ve got some very cool starts again tomorrow morning, which will be somewhat jolting after what’s been a very mild stretch of weather for us. Tomorrow metro Boston can anticipate mid-30, but some towns will get close to freezing in cities and towns NW of of 495. Your weekend is trending cool in the mid-50s, but dry.
As we head into the middle of the work week, our next frontal system moves across the Great Lakes, we start to see a chance for showers, late Wednesday evening, into Thursday, bringing off and on scattered rain showers. Friday’s rain will be more steady as a second area of low pressure takes its aim on Southern New England.