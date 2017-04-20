Mild Today, Raw Tomorrow

We’re waking up to a much milder morning and day overall with temps about ten degrees warmer than yesterday AM. Winds have also died down a good deal for us this, which will make today feel more comfortable even though we won’t manage as much sunshine. Temps warm up into the low-60s today, but as we again see an onshore wind this afternoon, the coast will trend cooler in the mid to upper-50s.

Temps stay mild today, but tomorrow will be a different story. Rain moves in late tonight after midnight, and unlike last night’s rain showers, this storm system will have some moisture to work with! That’s good news, because we’re starting to lose some ground the moisture surplus we’ve managed this month.

Count on scattered rain showers throughout your Friday forecast, with heavy rain at times. We’ll see these showers during the AM commute, lunch hour and evening commute. By the end of the day most spots will walk away with 0.3-0.8″ (0.5″ looks to be a popular total by Friday evening) of rainfall. So, make sure to keep that umbrella handy throughout your Friday. Temps stay cool Friday as well, and it’ll be a breezy & raw day that’ll demand a few extra layers.

We have the slight chance for a few early AM showers Saturday, and the change for some light scattered showers Sunday afternoon/evening. Your weekend doesn’t look to be a washout by any means, but it will be a cooler weekend forecast.

~Wren

