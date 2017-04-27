Foggy Start, Warm Up Ahead!

Wowza! It’s another dreary start this Thursday morning, and the morning commute is likely to be a tad slow. Southern New England is fighting off some fog this AM, with dense fog possible through the morning commute. We’re also waking up to some drizzle this morning, mainly across the coast.

Good news is this Thursday will not only be a drier day, it’s also going to be a warmer one! Temps top off in the low-60s in metro Boston, with mid to upper-60s possible inland. While we are expecting mostly cloudy skies today (especially across the coast), we could manage some breaks in cloud cover later this afternoon, mostly inland. If we nab a few extra peaks of sunshine this afternoon, we could see some inland locations reach into the low-70s.