Raw Today, Summer-like Tomorrow

Your Monday morning is dishing out another damp and raw forecast. Temps are a few degrees warmer compared to yesterday morning, with a more noticeable warm-up west of 495.

Rain showers are likely this morning, with mostly moderate to light showers bringing most locations less than 0.1″ today (higher amounts up to 0.2″).

Rain stays with us through the morning commute, with the most steady rain in NE Mass.

As our current storm system (spinning over the Gulf of Maine) continues to track NE, rain will wrap up from west to east this AM, with rain showers tapering late morning. A few passing showers are still possible through much of the afternoon, with just the slight chance for isolated showers this early evening.

While temps will be warmer today in the low-60s, we’re still trending cooler than normal and it is going to be a WINDY day! Sustained winds out of the west will be whipping and when you factor in our gusts up to 35-45 mph, you’ll still want some extra layers on standby today!

Despite a continuation our raw weekend weather today, the rest of your workweek is shaping up nicely. We have a steady and robust warm-up this week, with temps topping off in the low-90s before an end of week cold front drops temps back to seasonable mid-60s this weekend.

Layers & rain gear today, swimsuit and sunscreen tomorrow!

~Wren