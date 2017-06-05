Soggy & Cold Today & Tomorrow

A cool and raw forecast is in store today and tomorrow. We’re kicking off the workweek with showers and even a few t’storms this morning. Showers and iso. storms stay with us through the morning commute. Then rain starts to taper into the mid-morning.

Drier skies debut late morning and afternoon, but we do still have the chance for off and on light showers and drizzle during this time.

Temps stay cool again today, as we see onshore winds keeping highs in the mid to upper-50s for most spots (with a few locations SW of the metro warming up into the mid to low-60s). Scattered showers are still possible during the evening commute, with more widespread rain late tonight into the tomorrow morning.

Winds pick up the pace tonight, gusting up to 35 mph. We go from cool to cold as our onshore easterly winds shift to NE winds tonight into tomorrow. This brings even cooler temps to the Commonwealth for Tuesday, and the rain continues tomorrow for an all-in-all raw day.

Our wet weather peters out early Wednesday morning, with improving conditions midweek. June temps return for the weekend though!

Grab the rain gear this morning, and have a great day!

~Wren