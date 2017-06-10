The Heat is On

Hey everyone! Joy is back at the controls in my brain! I hope you feel the same way about the arrival of more summer-like weather. To be completely honest, I was enjoying every moment I could spend outside today, but I was also thinking “this is plenty hot enough for me.” Well, get ready for it – because Mother Nature is going to crank up the heat for the next three days, causing many of us to crank the A.C. unit to full blast! Here we go… in for another heat wave for many spots!

You recall that it takes 3 consecutive days of highs at 90°+ to make an official “heat wave.” Our most recent heat wave was just last month, and THAT heat wave (in May of 2017) was also the 2nd earliest heat wave on record.

You can see my forecast high temps in the picture above… but there’s still the question: “Will BOS make it to an official heat wave?” My gut feeling is that it will – but there is still some uncertainty for the high temp on Monday. There may be a sea breeze that keeps BOS from making it to 90°+ on Monday, giving the coastline a little relief from the HOT, HOT HEAT. However, you have to remember that the official observation site for BOS is out at the airport, surrounded by chilly ocean water. So, even if BOS doesn’t make it to an official “heat wave” if we take Monday out of the mix, most locations inland WILL get three days in a row of 90°+.

Along with the heat comes the… you guessed it… YUCK… humidity. You probably recall that the “dewpoint” tells us how much moisture is in the air, and I like to use a 60° dewp’ as a threshold; anything below that point is comfortable, and anything above it is getting sticky, muggy, humid, tropical… etc. Here’s the dewpoint trend for the next few days:

Tuesday is still a hot and quite humid day, but a cold front will squash that heat and humidity back down to the south late in the day. This front could fire some showers and storms, which we’ll be keeping a close eye on. After that front moves through, we get back to drier and more “seasonable” weather for the rest of the work week.

If you’re someone who likes the weather to be “hot, hot, hot,” then you enjoy the next few days! Take it easy. – Breezy