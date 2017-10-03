Fall Today, Then Summer Tease

Waking up to another brisk and beautiful fall morning, with seasonable temperatures in Boston. We do have another round of patchy fog for many of the usual suspects. Some reduced visibility is possible at times through your AM commute, with patchy fog mixing out by mid-morning.

While your school bus forecast is chilly at the onset, today looks be another gorgeous day with outdoor recess a sure bet!

Highs stay in the upper 60s for most of us today, with cooler temps in the mid to low-60s across the coastline as we again manage a sea breeze this afternoon.

High pressure is still calling the shots today into tomorrow. As this area of high pressure shifts SE into tonight, we’ll wrangle in some heat and higher humidity. This means a mid-week warm up is on tap for tomorrow, with sunshine and highs in the upper-70s for most of us!

The end of the week brings back some unsettled weather as a cold front approaches the Bay State. We’ve got the slight chance for few showers are Thursday, with a better chance for scattered showers Friday. Neither Thursday nor Friday looks be a washout.

Timing of our weekend rain is still getting ironed out, but right now it looks like the slight chance for some sctd. showers Saturday, with a better chance for sctd. showers Sunday (again neither day looks to be a washout).

Next week looks more unsettled than this week, with soaking rain possible to start out the workweek. So, enjoy our sunny stretch of weather while it lasts!!!

~Wren