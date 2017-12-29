Frozen Record Player

I think the record player is frozen, skipping the track on the same tune: “Baby, it’s cold outside!” The frigid weather continues into the weekend – and record cold is within reach as we welcome in 2018.

Overnight temps won’t be as cold tonight when compared to last night. There may be a few inland ‘burbs well N&W of 495 that drop below zero, but not the -10° Pepperell experienced early this morning. Clouds will increase through the day tomorrow, and by the early evening, some of us will be seeing snow! This clipper-type system will stay mainly to the south of New England – but it still will throw some snow in our direct, especially for SE Mass.

While it’s not a lot of moisture content moving through (maybe around 0.25″ of water equivalent for Nantucket) the air is COLD – so we’re talking high snow ratios here; maybe 20:1 (meaning 20″ of snow for ever inch of water equivalent). You’ll see the higher snow totals (3-5″) are reserved for the Cape and islands, especially if there’s some ocean-effect enhancement (which is much like lake effect snow: very cold dry air over relatively warm ocean water can produce more snow).

The arctic air is back with us for Sunday, with highs once again in the teens. It’s going to be a frigid game at Gillette – so maybe consider tailgating with coffee & hot chocolate rather than a “cold one, or two.” Believe it or not, this won’t be the coldest game at Gillette. Those bragging rights still belong to those who were at the Titans/Pats game on January 10th, 2004 when it was 4° (wind chill around -10°)!

New Year’s Eve will be a rough one for the outside revelers. As I tweeted earlier today, “The First Night Forecast looks frightfully frigid,” because well, alliterations are awesome. :c) Bundle up – or party inside. – Breezy