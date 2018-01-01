Arctic Air Holds Into New Year

Happy New Year’s Day to everyone!!! I hope you’re sleeping in and can’t spend the day tucked away under blankets at home! It’s another frigid start for us this morning, with wind chills down to -25°. So this is still dangerous cold that you’ll need to plan ahead and stay safe in! Temperatures have dropped to 0° in Boston and -5° in Worcester as of 6AM, so we’re very close to breaking some records this morning (with Worcester standing the best chance of doing so)!

Broken records or not, you’ll need to wear layers, and limit time outdoors for you and your pets today. We have a Wind Chill Advisory in effect throughout the morning, but even this afternoon, wind chills will be dangerously low.

Highs today are in the low-teens for Boston, with sunny skies throughout most of the Bay State. We will see extra cloud cover across SE Mass, and the the chance for ocean effect snow showers across the Cape, especially the lower Cape (where they could grab up to 1.5″ of snow).

We’ve got great viewing of tonight’s supermoon as the Moon is at its closest point in orbit to the Earth. Another January 2018 treat will be a second supermoon viewing the 31st!

As we head into the middle of the workweek, we have slightly warmer temperatures (kind of a tease). Even as we warm up a tad this Wednesday, we’re still a solid 10° below our average high. While 20° temps stick around into Thursday..we’re not presented with a great trade off! A coastal storm bring very blustery winds and the likely chance for snow Thursday into Friday morning. While some snow is likely, it is too early to have the exact track nailed down three days out still. So as we head into the next 24 hours, and we nail down that track, we’ll have a better idea on snow totals as well. Right now it does look like we could manage some plowable snow (especially across central & eastern Mass.).

Stay warm & Happy New Year!!!

~Wren