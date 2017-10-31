A Chilly Night Collecting Candy Corn

Halloween 2017 goes into the books as seasonably cool with evening temps moving downward through the 50s with a diminishing wind. Our friends from the National Weather Service in Taunton put together a great graphic with more memorable weather focused on Halloween:



That 81 degrees in Boston back in 1946 must’ve been sweltering.. especially if you had a costume on! Granted, this evenings temps might be a bit cooler than you’d like but it is October 31st after-all. Speaking of which, despite the cool evening, October 2017 goes into the books as the 2nd warmest October on record (For Boston):



November starts off an a chilly note with early Wednesday temps in the 30s. This map shows the temps around 7am Wednesday:



Patchy frost is likely for many…extra time for scraping before your commute….also concerning is for those still without power tonight…certainly a cold night in the house or apartment ahead. The day will see skies clouds over with afternoon temps reaching the low to mid 50s. Those clouds are not in front of another powerhouse storm but rather a warm front. That front will live up to its name for the end of the week as we see afternoon temps on Thursday & again on Friday reach the 60s and 70s respectively.

Cooler air (seasonable) returns for the weekend.

