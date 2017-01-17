A Plethora Of Hydrometeors

Yet another storm in southern New England without true arctic air. Check out the 5pm temps..



41 in Boston and 40 in Fitchburg won’t get it done for the snow lovers. Sorry. The storm will be able to produce just enough cold air (through the evaporative cooling process in the atmosphere) that prevents this from being just rain across the region. Here is what is the most likely outcome for hydrometeors (various forms of precipitation–liquid & solid) will be:



A chilly rain in the metro with a dogfight between sleet & rain in metrowest and up through the Merrimack Valley while out in in Worcester County and north it looks like snow & sleet for much of the storm. That white shading is where you are likely to find 1-3″ of snow & sleet (3-5″ across southern NH west of Nashua). In the pink zone a coating of sleet is likely and the green shading just wet roads. Temps will hold in the mid 30s to around 40 also limiting snow/sleet potential inside I-495. Outside I-495, the temps are likely to be closer to 32, leading to poor travel this evening & overnight. The brunt of the storm is now through ~6am Wednesday.

Wednesday the storm pulls away very slowly. Plan on morning light rain and light wet snow well inland (west of I-495) that will taper to drizzle for all by late morning. Clouds & drizzle hang with us for much of the afternoon as do raw temps…mid & upper 30s.

By Thursday, some sun returns by afternoon along with mild temps, reaching the low & mid 40s. Winter cold is MIA for the next 4-7 days here in New England.

~JR