A Stormy January Night In New England

The blog title sounds like the opening line for a novel–maybe one penned by Stephen King–only this setting is not a snowstorm, rather…a rainstorm. Like several others in this young winter season, there isn’t much cold air for this storm..



The issue (for the snow lovers) is the storm track. The track has been wearing out a path in the carpet through the Great Lake states and up into southern Canada. A storm track like that usually means rain & only rain. The exception is if there is arctic air ahead of that storm (like we had on December 17th Boston) then it can snow but this map shows current temps (and a lack of bitter cold air around these parts)..



30s & 40s in New England aint gonna get it done snow lovers. We are in a drought so picking up an inch of rain is a good thing, granted the timing of this heavy rain during the evening commute stinks.

Onto midweek! Tomorrow is moving day as a cold front, the leading edge of much colder air, sweeps into New England late in the day. That means we can steal one more mild day from Ma Nature as temps start near 40 and flirt with 50 by mid afternoon. Heads Up tho–that cold front may pop a few isolated rain & wet snow showers late in the day. That front returns winter to around these parts for the rest of the week as high temps for Thursday and beyond struggle to reach the 30s. We’ll also watch two small storms offshore on Friday and again Saturday. This go-around the air will be cold enough for snow the question is..how close do the storms come to New England. As of this evening, perhaps a few inches possible along the South Shore/South Coast/Cape with each storm with a coating to an inch around the metro. More on this later in the week.

~JR