A Super & Cold Send-Off!

Go Patriots!! Yes, I know this is a weather blog but we’re expecting a very big crowd to show up for the “Send-Off Rally” this morning for our AFC Champion New England Patriots! The send-off kicks off this morning around 9 a.m. at Gillette Stadium and ends around 10 a.m., then it’s off to Houston for our home team to play in Superbowl LI on Sunday! If you’re skipping out of work and heading down to the stadium, dress warmly…temps in Foxboro will be in the mid to upper 20s under a mostly cloudy sky. Don’t forget to yell at the top of your lungs for a championship send-off!! Get pumped fellow Pats fans, I have a great feeling about this one! #ONEMORE

As far as our weather goes for the next few days, clouds and sun around today with temps where they should be for this time of year, in the mid 30s with the risk for a few flurries in far Southern New England later today, especially across the Cape & Islands as low pressure passes well south of the region without causing any travel issues. After a very cold start Tuesday, we’ll see temps rise into the lower 30s by the afternoon with snow showers developing by late in the day from West to East as an “Alberta Clipper” type system approaches and passes through New England. Some moderate busts of snow are possible Tuesday night before snow showers taper off early Wednesday morning…a dusting to an inch or two possible of snow. Not a big storm but could see enough snow to slicken up some of the roadways late Tuesday evening into Wednesday AM. Drive safely! Quiet and cold conditions follow the rest of our workweek. Oh by the way, we’ll be keeping an eye out on Thursday for Punxsutawney Phil’s opinion on the rest of our Winter’s outlook, and don’t forget about Mrs. G, Massachusetts’ very own groundhog! Stay tuned!

Have a great Monday!

David

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)