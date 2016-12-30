A Weekend For Winter Sports

Gotta love New England right? A bit of everything has been thrown our way over the last 24-36 hours… rain, snow, gusty winds, snow squalls, black ice, and at times clear skies and sunshine. While the last day or so of weather has been all over the place, the next few days look rather quiet. Any chance of some rain/snow showers over the weekend is centered around tomorrow evening, but even then, it’s more nuisance type stuff and not cancel plans type storm.

New Year’s Eve day starts chilly, with temps near 20, and rebounds into the mid 30s by the afternoon under increasing cloud cover. Temps will actually continue to rise overnight, into the mid 30s to lower 40s as a few rain and snow showers move through between 8pm-2am (it won’t rain/snow for 6 hours straight, it’s just the time frame for the best chance for some of that precip). It’ll likely be in the upper 30s with a few light rain showers around in Boston tomorrow night at midnight. Outside 495, it’ll more likely be snow showers with up to an inch or so in the Worcester Hills.





Behind this system, Sunday looks great, mid 40s and mostly sunny skies. Perfect day to hit the slopes locally or up north. In fact, conditions up north are stellar as many resorts go hammered with yesterday’s storm. Many NH and ME ski resorts picked up 1-2 feet of snow! Much of northern New England has a current snowpack of 1-2 feet with a good chunk of interior Maine over 2 feet. Certainly a different ski/snowmobile season so far up north compared to last December.





Enjoy the weekend and stay safe tomorrow night!

@clamberton7 – twitter