Ahhh…. That’s Better

Don’t like the high heat or high humidity? Good, we have a forecast for you over the next several days. The only fly in the ointment is occasionally a pop-up shower/storm during the afternoons, with areas most prone to it, northwest of Boston. Even if you see a shower/storm, chances are 90-95% of your day is still on the dry side with comfortable humidity levels and near seasonable temps.







We’ll watch the potential of heavier showers shifting close to us Tuesday night/Wednesday morning, but for now, we’ll leave the forecast mainly dry then. Something to keep an eye on.

A higher risk of scattered showers and storms roll in toward the end of the week and beginning next weekend as a couple of fronts waiver back and forth. Higher humidity is expected Friday and Saturday too.

Have a good Sunday!

@clamberton7 -twitter