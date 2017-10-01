All About The Comeback

While the Pats comeback didn’t covert into a win, Ma Nature sure had a winner day for herself across Southern New England as the comeback was huge off the morning lows that were the 30s and 40s. Highs topped off in the mid to upper 60s under a sun filled sky, allowing for a perfect afternoon. Those mid to upper 60s were right at the averages for the start of October.

Not a whole lot changes the next couple of days, and that means lows tonight fade back into the upper 30s and lower 40s for many burbs, while the city hangs closer to 50. With low humidity in place, it’ll be another nice couple of days for the golf course or apple picking with highs near 70 inland and low to mid 60s at the coast with an onshore breeze.

Dry weather continues to prevail Wednesday and Thursday, however, as an area of high pressure slides to our south, a southwest wind will deliver temps back to near 80 degrees. The increase in humidity is modest Wednesday, and a bit humid by Thursday, but not as high as the recent spell of tropical air we just had.

Toward the end of the week, into next weekend, the timing of the rain chances is a bit complicated as fronts will be waivering back and forth across the area with disturbances sparking batches of showers/storms across them. Right now, the best shower chances appear Friday and Sunday, but subject to adjustments as the pattern becomes clearer later this week.

@clamberton7 – twitter