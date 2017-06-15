Another Banner Day, Then Humidity Returns

Much cooler start this morning! Unlike yesterday morning, when we were still kicking out a humid and warm airmass, today we’re starting out with a cool, crisp and dry airmass.

With calm winds, clear skies and dry air, temps are varied this AM (from low-40s in Martha’s Vineyard to upper-50s in the Boston).

As we head into the day, we’re treated to another fantastic forecast. I have to say that I live for weather like what we saw yesterday, so selfishly I’m elated that we’ve got another chance to enjoy that sort of weather today! Temps today reach into the mid to upper-70s today (with the chance for a few token 80° temps), and temps across the coast are again in the upper-60s/low-70s today. We keep the sunshine on tap all day long, even with a few afternoon clouds developing.

Cloud cover rolls in tonight, ahead of a warm front that bring the chance for rain to western Mass. tomorrow morning. Eastern Mass. gets in on the rain and even a few t’storms tomorrow afternoon and evening. Showers stay with us Friday night into Saturday AM, and even by Saturday afternoon we could see a few sctd. showers and storms. While you’ll want the rain gear on standby Saturday, it won’t be a washout.

We still manage a slight chance for a stray shower & a few t’storms Sunday, but again it won’t be a washout!

Enjoy today, before we crank up our humidity each day into the start of next week!

~Wren