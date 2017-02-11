Another Day… Another Incoming Storm

Sick of winter yet?… Winter’s comeback can not be understated over the last few days, as well as the next few days as more snow and wind is on the way. This go around, it’s not an all snow event, and that’s part of the challenge of the forecast.

First off, after a fresh 2-4″ of fluff last night and early this morning, the snow we received with the “mini-storm” is pretty much done aside from some patchy light snow lingering until lunch time in eastern, mainly northeastern, Mass. We’ll catch our dry stretches this afternoon, but it appears the low level chill will be tough to erode. Highs hold in the 20s for most with 30s over Southeast Mass. Careful of a few patches of light snow/frz. drizzle. Overnight tonight, winds turn back onshore and low level moisture, combined with chilly air temps, may provide more areas of freezing drizzle after midnight, especially in eastern Mass. Careful of the glaze creating icy spots on untreated surfaces!

While we catch a few rain/snow showers tomorrow morning, the bulk of the rain/snow arrives in the afternoon. The challenge… where does the rain/snow line set up and how fast will it go back toward the coastline on Sunday night. Below is a few maps that I think is a good approximation of those rain/snow line tomorrow afternoon into early Monday. Notice how the rain snow/line edges back to coast, then collapse SE by Monday AM.







Essentially near and outside 495, from tomorrow afternoon through Monday morning, it’s all snow. Between 495 and 95, there will likely be a bit of a rain/snow line battle before the snow wins out overnight. Near and east of 95, it’ll be mainly rain in Sunday afternoon and Sunday evening, then flip to snow late overnight and Monday.

The Monday morning commute does not look good. Even along the coast, the flip to snow will likely occur with moderate to at times heavy bursts of snow that throw down several inches along the coast. With a gusty wind and dropping temps, slick/snowy roads will be a dime a dozen. Inland, snow totals are even higher. Below is a look at what to expect. Yeh, if the storm is in a favorable spot for us, these numbers may go up. Check back for updates !



Winds crank Monday too, out of the north to northwest. Inland gusts to 40mph, coastal gusts 50-60mph with the strongest across Cape Ann and Cape Cod, where a few gusts past 60mph are even possible. Minor coastal flooding is possible Monday, but with winds turning NNW, major flooding is not expected.

