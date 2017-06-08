Another Dose Of Sunshine, Before Friday Showers

We’ve got quite the range of temperatures this morning, as clear skies and mild winds have let us cool down even to a chilly 34° in Martha’s Vineyard! Boston is kick-starting this Thursday with temps in the low-50s, but we’ll warm up pretty nicely today!

High pressure holds on another day, and this will bring us another shot at some greatly-missed sunshine! Winds won’t be offensive, which again will make things feel very comfortable and summer-like today. Temps warm up into the mid-60s to low-70s along the coast, with temps farther inland in the mid to upper-70s (with a few token 80° possible).

Cloud cover thickens up this evening, with mostly cloudy skies tonight as our next storm system tracks up the eastern seaboard. Rain moves in late after midnight, with the chance for showers through Friday morning (heavy rain at times, and blustery winds for the Cape & Islands). Southeastern Massachusetts stands the best shot at seeing these showers. Late morning into Friday afternoon, NW Massachusetts gets in on the chance for scattered showers and even a few t’storms as a weak wave of energy moves into New England. Western Mass. gets in on this moisture first (late morning into the mid-afternoon), but eastern Mass. also stand a chance at contending with these sctd. showers & iso. storms tomorrow afternoon (a few tenths of an inch of rain possible).

A few showers are possible Saturday afternoon, but western Mass. stands a better chance at seeing these. Otherwise mostly sunny skies both Saturday & Sunday!!!

New England is looking stunning this morning!

~Wren