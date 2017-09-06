Another Round Of Rain Ahead

Feast or famine….that has been the theme of today’s rain. Case and point….Boston has picked up .07″ of rain while Hyannis has received 1.97″…and it’s still raining. As noted last night, a slow moving cold front is the culprit—firing off several waves of showers, downpours & t-storms as the front heads for the coast late tonight. Due to the scattered downpours loaded with moisture, the Flash Flood Watch holds until early Thursday Morning:



When all said and done, plan on rain totals ranging from 1″ to in some locations upwards of 3″. In terms of being *said & done*, I think it’s a wrap by 8am Thursday with perhaps a few stragglers around at 9am. Then skies will partially clear out, the humidity will lower and it becomes a decent late summer afternoon with temps into the low 70s. There is a low risk of a few sprinkles early tomorrow evening but otherwise plan on a dry tailgate–football game down at Gillette as the World Domination Tour resumes….Pats by 17.

Meanwhile, we still have this buzz saw slicing through the tropics this evening…



That is major Hurricane Irma—still a category 5 storm with winds at 185mph…now the longest running storm with that maximum sustained wind (or greater) in the Atlantic. Thankfully, the eyewall (where the winds are the strongest) will pass just north of Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic overnight and tomorrow. Unfortunately, it still looks like the storm has weekend plans with south Florida…



As for us in New England, that track east of Florida still keeps the east coast and New England on alert but as of now, it appears the storm may head into Georgia/South Carolina rather than up along the east coast toward New England. We’ll have a better idea on Irma’s track (post Florida) by the weekend. Stay tuned.

